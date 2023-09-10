Teleskop Angkasa Webb Mendedahkan Cara Galaksi Mengubah Alam Semesta Awal

In a groundbreaking discovery, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has provided evidence to explain a pivotal time period in the early universe known as the Era of Reionization. During this period, which occurred around 1 billion years after the Big Bang, the cosmos underwent significant changes that transformed the gas between stars and galaxies.

The universe initially contained extremely hot and dense gas. Over millions of years, this gas cooled down and became transparent, only to be heated and ionized again due to the formation of stars in galaxies. The gas went through a dramatic transition from being opaque to becoming completely transparent.

Researchers led by Simon Lilly of ETH Zürich in Switzerland used the James Webb Space Telescope to observe galaxies that existed when the universe was only 900 million years old. These galaxies emitted enough light to heat and ionize the gas surrounding them, creating massive regions of transparent gas known as “bubbles.” Webb’s data revealed that these bubbles were much larger than the galaxies themselves and were responsible for reionizing the surrounding space. Over time, these bubbles merged and expanded, ultimately leading to the clear conditions observed in the present-day universe.

The images captured by Webb show that the early galaxies were more chaotic compared to those found in the nearby universe. These galaxies were clumpy, elongated, and actively forming stars. The stars detected by Webb were more massive, suggesting a higher likelihood of colorful supernovae in these galaxies.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope provide unprecedented insight into the transformative processes that occurred during the Era of Reionization. This research expands our understanding of how galaxies influenced the evolution of the early universe.

