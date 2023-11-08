Mengapa Komet Halley Terus Memikat Ahli Astronomi

Comet Halley has long captured the attention and curiosity of astronomers and stargazers alike. Named after English astronomer Edmond Halley, the comet has a fascinating history and a unique orbit that sets it apart from other celestial objects.

The story of Comet Halley begins in 1682 when Edmond Halley observed a “hairy star” in the night sky. He delved into the historic record of similar objects and noticed a pattern of repeat appearances in 1531, 1607, and 1682. Based on this data, he predicted that the “hairy star” would return in 1758. Although Halley did not live to see his prediction come true, the comet was observed in 1758 and has since been named after him.

Comet Halley’s orbit is what makes it particularly noteworthy. It has a relatively short orbital period of 75 to 79 years, which allows some individuals to witness its return more than once in their lifetime. This predictability made Halley’s theory testable and served as a crucial breakthrough in understanding comets.

Comets can be classified as either short-period or long-period based on their orbital periods. Comet Halley falls into the category of short-period comets, which take less than 200 years to orbit the sun. In contrast, long-period comets can take hundreds to millions of years to complete a single orbit.

While Comet Halley’s farthest point from the sun, known as aphelion, is not an ideal time for observation, there is still a chance to catch a glimpse of the comet’s remnants. The comet gives rise to two annual meteor showers: the Eta Aquariids in May and the Orionids in October. As the comet orbits the sun, it leaves behind bits of cometary dust, and when Earth intersects these paths, we witness these remnants as meteor showers.

Comet Halley’s next farthest point from the sun will occur on December 9, 2023, marking the beginning of its return journey towards the inner solar system. It will reach its closest point to the sun, known as perihelion, on July 28, 2061.

FAQ:

Q: How often does Comet Halley return?

A: Comet Halley has an orbital period of approximately 75 to 79 years, meaning it returns to the inner solar system within this timeframe.

Q: Can I see Comet Halley without waiting for its return?

A: While the comet’s farthest point from the sun is not ideal for observation, bits of the comet’s debris create the Eta Aquariids meteor shower in May and the Orionids meteor shower in October, offering opportunities to witness remnants of Comet Halley.

Q: Is Comet Halley the only comet with a short-period orbit?

A: No, there are other short-period comets with orbital periods of less than 200 years. However, Comet Halley is one of the most well-known and studied examples due to its predictability and historical significance.