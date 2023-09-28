Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

China Berjaya Melancarkan Satelit Peninjau Yaogan Baharu

ByRobert Andrew

September 28, 2023
China Berjaya Melancarkan Satelit Peninjau Yaogan Baharu

China has successfully launched another Yaogan reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The Long March 4C rocket took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. This launch marks the fourth satellite in the Yaogan 33 series.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced the successful launch, which is dedicated to scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief. Yaogan satellites are known for their synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities, enabling the acquisition of detailed images of the Earth’s surface even through clouds and during nighttime. However, specific details about Yaogan 33 (04) have not been disclosed.

This launch closely follows the liftoff of the third Yaogan 33 satellite earlier in the month. Both spacecrafts flew on a Long March 4C rocket from the same launch center. The recent launch was China’s 45th successful launch for the year, after experiencing its first failed launch of 2023 with a Ceres-1 solid rocket operated by Galactic Energy.

Overall, China’s space program continues to progress, with a focus on military reconnaissance and scientific objectives. The successful launch of the Yaogan 33 (04) satellite contributes to the country’s growing capabilities in remote sensing and its efforts in disaster management and agricultural development.

Sumber:
– China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
– Pasukan Angkasa AS

(Nota: URL dialih keluar)

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Kajian Mendedahkan Kesan Berbasikal Metana di Tasik Artik terhadap Perubahan Iklim

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

NASA dan SpaceX Tetapkan Tarikh Pelancaran Oktober untuk Misi Jiwa

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Kuki untuk Pengalaman Dalam Talian Diperibadikan

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kajian Mendedahkan Kesan Berbasikal Metana di Tasik Artik terhadap Perubahan Iklim

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA dan SpaceX Tetapkan Tarikh Pelancaran Oktober untuk Misi Jiwa

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Kuki untuk Pengalaman Dalam Talian Diperibadikan

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Memanjangkan Operasi Kapal Angkasa New Horizons untuk Sains Pelbagai Disiplin

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen