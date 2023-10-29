Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Unveiling Vikram Lander’s Impact on the Moon’s Surface

In a recent announcement, ISRO has provided new insights about the achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. According to the information shared on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the Vikram lander had an extraordinary impact on the moon’s surface during its landing on August 23, 2023. Instead of a standard touchdown, Vikram Lander displaced a remarkable 2.066 tonnes of lunar soil, resulting in the creation of an ejecta halo.

This revelation comes from a document shared by ISRO on the X platform, which provided a detailed account of the incident. The document states that approximately 2.066 tonnes of lunar epiregolith were ejected and displaced over an area of 108.4 m² around the landing site.

The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that Vikram Lander’s landing had a much larger impact on the moon’s surface than initially anticipated. The force generated by the displacement of such a significant amount of lunar soil highlights the potential for further scientific discoveries and research on the moon’s composition.

FAQ:

Q: What is lunar epiregolith?

A: Lunar epiregolith refers to the layer of loose debris, dust, and fragmented rock that overlies solid bedrock on the moon’s surface.

S: Apakah halo ejecta?

A: An ejecta halo is the result of material being thrown outwards and deposited around a lunar landing site due to the force generated during the landing. It forms a halo-like pattern around the impact area.

Sources: ISRO – X platform (formerly Twitter)