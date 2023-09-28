The Future of Gas Conversion: Harnessing Enzymatic Reactions for Efficient CO2 Capture

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology, in collaboration with the Universities of Geneva and Radboud, have made a significant breakthrough in the field of gas conversion. By isolating an enzyme from a microorganism capable of efficiently capturing carbon dioxide (CO2), they have opened the door to new possibilities for tackling greenhouse gas emissions.

The enzyme, found in a methanogen called Methermicoccus shengliensis, has the unique ability to convert CO2 into formate—a stable and safe compound that can be used for energy storage and the synthesis of various molecules. The researchers successfully isolated and characterized this enzyme, demonstrating its remarkable efficiency in generating formate from CO2.

What makes this discovery particularly exciting is the enzyme’s unidirectionality. While similar enzymes can operate in both directions, this particular enzyme is nearly unidirectional, meaning it efficiently converts CO2 to formate but has very slow rates and poor yield when performing the reverse reaction. This phenomenon occurs only in the absence of oxygen—a crucial detail for harnessing the enzyme’s capabilities.

To further explore the potential of this enzyme for CO2 capture, the researchers branched it on an electrode. This electrode-based system offers significant advantages, as it can directly deliver the energy required for CO2 capture without the need for external power sources or toxic chemical compounds. Additionally, with the enzyme attached to the electrode, there is minimal electric current loss, resulting in an efficient and attractive system for gas conversion.

The scientists sent the purified enzyme to the University of Geneva, where specialists in electrochemistry are working on establishing an electrode-based CO2-capture system. By leveraging the enzyme’s efficient conversion of CO2 to formate, this system has the potential to play a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change.

The implications of this research are significant. By harnessing the power of enzymatic reactions and electrode technology, it may be possible to develop more sustainable and efficient methods for CO2 capture and utilization. This could have far-reaching implications for industries that rely on CO2-intensive processes, such as energy, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

This research highlights the importance of studying microorganisms and their unique enzymatic capabilities. By understanding and harnessing their abilities, we can pave the way for innovative solutions to address the global challenge of greenhouse gas emissions.

– Lemaire/Belhamri/Wagner, Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology

– Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2023). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202311981