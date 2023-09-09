Scientists using NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory have made a groundbreaking discovery: a black hole in a distant galaxy that appears to be recurringly consuming parts of a Sun-like star. This significant finding was made possible by a new method of analyzing data from the observatory’s X-ray Telescope (XRT).

Tidal disruption events occur when a star strays too close to a black hole, leading to intense gravitational forces that break the star apart into a stream of gas. These events create flares of multiwavelength light as the debris collides with a disk of material orbiting the black hole. Scientists have recently been studying variations in these tidal disruptions, known as partial or repeating tidal disruptions.

Swift J0230, the black hole discovered by NASA’s Swift Observatory, occurred over 500 million light-years away in a galaxy named 2MASX J02301709+2836050. The XRT observed nine additional outbursts from the same location roughly every few weeks. Researchers estimate that Swift J0230 is a repeating tidal disruption of a Sun-like star orbiting a black hole with over 200,000 times the mass of the Sun. The star loses approximately three Earth masses of material with each pass.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the interactions between different types of stars and black hole sizes. It also demonstrates the evolving potential of the Swift Observatory and its ability to adapt to new areas of astrophysics. The new automated search method, the Swift X-ray Transient Detector, played a crucial role in the detection of Swift J0230.

This groundbreaking discovery expands our knowledge of black holes and their behavior. Further research and analysis will continue to deepen our understanding of these mysterious cosmic phenomena.

Sumber:

– Balai Cerap Swift Neil Gehrels NASA

– Nature Astronomy (published study)

– Glossary terms: NASA, black hole, white dwarf