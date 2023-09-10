Bubble of Galaxies Discovered: A Fossilized Remnant from the Big Bang

Astronomers have made an astounding discovery of a “bubble of galaxies,” an enormous cosmic structure that is believed to be a fossilized remnant from just after the Big Bang. This bubble spans a staggering billion light years, making it 10,000 times wider than our own Milky Way galaxy. Despite its size, this giant bubble is relatively close, located 820 million light years away from our home galaxy in what astronomers refer to as the nearby universe.

The bubble can be conceptualized as a spherical shell with a heart, containing the Bootes supercluster of galaxies within it. This supercluster is surrounded by an expansive void known as “the Great Nothing.” Inside the shell, there are several other galaxy superclusters that have already been identified, including the Sloan Great Wall. The discovery of this bubble, known as Ho’oleilana, was part of a long scientific process and confirms a phenomenon first theorized by cosmologist Jim Peebles in 1970.

According to Peebles’ theory, sound waves called baryon acoustic oscillations (BAOs) were created in the primordial universe due to the interaction of gravity and radiation. These sound waves formed bubbles in the hot plasma that existed at that time. Around 380,000 years after the Big Bang, the universe cooled down, causing the process to stop and preserving the shape of these bubbles. As the universe expanded, the bubbles also grew larger, becoming fossilized remnants from the early days of the universe.

Previously, signals of BAOs were detected in nearby galaxies in 2005. However, the recently discovered bubble is the first known single baryon acoustic oscillation. The bubble’s existence was unexpected and was found by astronomer Brent Tully during his search through new catalogs of galaxies. The bubble is so immense that it extends to the edges of the analyzed sector of the sky.

By mathematically determining the spherical structure that corresponds to the data provided, the researchers were able to visualize the three-dimensional shape of Ho’oleilana and the position of the galaxies within it. While this may be the first bubble discovered, there is potential to find more across the universe. Upcoming projects like Europe’s Euclid space telescope and the Square Kilometre Array radio telescopes being built in South Africa and Australia could provide further insights into the cosmic structure of galaxies.

Overall, this discovery sheds light on the vastness and complexity of the universe. The immense size of Ho’oleilana serves as a reminder of the wonders that exist beyond our own galaxy.

