A recent study conducted by a team from Penn State has uncovered a captivating secret about the black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Sagittarius A*, as the black hole is known, is spinning at a remarkably high rate, causing a profound effect on the fabric of the surrounding universe.

Using data collected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, the team led by Ruth Daly scrutinized the rotational speed of Sagittarius A*. Although black holes do not emit radiation themselves, the material spiraling into them creates intense friction, generating bright X-ray emissions. These emissions provided crucial insight into the black hole’s rotation.

Remarkably, the team found that Sagittarius A* is spinning at a rate close to the theoretical maximum. On a scale from 0 to 1, with 1 representing the black hole’s fastest possible speed, Sagittarius A* scored between 0.84 and 0.96. This high rotational speed suggests that the black hole is pulling the surrounding galaxy along with it as it spins, a phenomenon known as frame dragging.

This mind-boggling discovery challenges our previous understanding of the behavior of supermassive black holes. It reveals that Sagittarius A* has prima facie consumed an immense amount of mass in the past, while holding onto a significant portion of the energy it obtained from it.

The implications of this revelation extend beyond Sagittarius A* alone. The twisting effect caused by the black hole’s rotation may contribute to peculiar occurrences like gravitational lensing, where light is bent by its intense gravity. Moreover, this discovery sheds light on the larger M87 black hole, which displayed similar rapid rotation in the first-ever image captured by the Event Horizon Telescope.

The Penn State team’s groundbreaking research has been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and can be accessed freely, allowing experts worldwide to delve deeper into the implications of this extraordinary finding.

FAQ

Apa itu lubang hitam?

A black hole is a region in space where the gravitational pull is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape its grasp.

What is Sagittarius A*?

Sagittarius A* is a supermassive black hole located at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, approximately 26,000 light-years from Earth. It has a mass equivalent to about 4.2 million suns.

What is frame dragging?

Frame dragging is a phenomenon caused by the rotation of a black hole. It twists and distorts the fabric of space-time surrounding the black hole, affecting the objects and matter in its vicinity.

Apakah kanta graviti?

Gravitational lensing is the bending of light caused by the gravitational force of a massive object, such as a black hole. It can distort and magnify the appearance of objects behind it.