After the successful impact of NASA’s DART mission on the Dimorphos asteroid, scientists have encountered several unexpected outcomes. The impact of the DART spacecraft on the 525-foot-wide Dimorphos asteroid resulted in a significant lengthening of its orbital period around its larger partner, Didymos. This lengthening, observed by researchers from the Thacher School and the University of California at Berkeley, amounted to approximately one minute, causing Dimorphos to have a 34-minute rotation around Didymos, up from the initial 33 minutes. This was contrary to expectations, as the impact was predicted to shorten the orbital period.

Another unexpected outcome of the DART experiment was the creation of a “boulder cloud” around Dimorphos. Approximately two million pounds of rock were ejected into space upon impact, leading to the identification of nearly 40 boulders in close proximity to the asteroid. While these boulders do not pose a threat to Earth, they suggest that deflecting a hazardous asteroid could result in potentially dangerous boulders heading towards our planet.

During the impact with Dimorphos, a powerful recoil effect was observed due to the release of ejecta. This effect significantly enhanced the force of the impact, making the deflection much more efficient than anticipated. The impact also resulted in the formation of clumps, spirals, and other structures within the developing debris cloud surrounding Dimorphos.

The unexpected outcomes from the DART mission highlight the need for further research and observations. The forthcoming Hera mission, set to launch in October 2024, will provide important insights into the Didymos-Dimorphos binary system and delve deeper into the results of the DART experiment.

