Para saintis Menemui Bukti Fosil Penjajahan Stabil Laut Dalam oleh Landak Laut Tidak Teratur

Scientists from the University of Göttingen have uncovered fossil evidence that supports the idea that higher invertebrates, particularly irregular echinoids or sea urchins, have inhabited the deep sea for at least 104 million years. By studying over 40,000 spine fragments from sediment samples, the researchers were able to identify evolutionary changes over time, particularly after major extinction events. They also explored the potential impacts of future global warming on deep-sea ecosystems.

The team analyzed sediment samples from boreholes in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Southern Ocean, which represented water depths ranging from 200 to 4,700 meters. They identified more than 40,000 fragments of spines that belonged to a group called irregular echinoids based on their structure and shape. The researchers compared the morphological characteristics of these spines, such as shape and length, and examined the thickness of around 170 spines from two different time periods.

The fossil spines provided evidence that irregular echinoids have populated the deep sea continuously since the early Cretaceous period, approximately 104 million years ago. The researchers also observed morphological changes in the spines following the meteorite impact that occurred at the end of the Cretaceous period, which led to a worldwide mass extinction event. The spines became thinner and less diverse in shape after this event, suggesting a “Lilliput Effect.” This phenomenon occurs when smaller species have a survival advantage following a mass extinction, leading to a reduction in body size. The researchers speculate that the cause of the changes in spine morphology could be attributed to a lack of food at the bottom of the deep sea.

Furthermore, the researchers noted that approximately 70 million years ago, the biomass of sea urchins increased coinciding with a decrease in water temperature. This relationship between biomass and water temperature provides insight into how the deep sea might change as a result of human-induced global warming.

The findings of this study shed light on the evolutionary history of deep-sea ecosystems and emphasize the potential consequences of future environmental changes. Understanding the long-standing existence of higher invertebrates in the deep sea is crucial for predicting how these ecosystems may respond to future challenges.

Source: University of Göttingen, PLOS ONE journal