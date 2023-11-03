New Article: The UK Joins the Commercial Path to Human Spaceflight

The UK Space Agency has taken a significant step forward in its space exploration endeavors by signing an agreement with Axiom Space, a US company, to collaborate on a space mission that will include four astronauts from the UK. This mission is expected to utilize the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle and transport the astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

While details about the crew composition are still emerging, reports suggest that the team could include a reserve astronaut selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) and two commercial astronauts. There are even speculations that Tim Peake, the retired astronaut and national hero, might command the mission.

This development marks a crucial milestone for the UK as it joins other nations on the commercial path to human spaceflight. Undoubtedly, commercial funding plays a vital role in the future of space exploration. By embarking on this venture, the UK positions itself to participate in the ever-expanding space economy, fosters the democratization of space, and inspires future generations to pursue studies in science and engineering.

Prior to 1998, the UK had produced notable astronauts, including Michael Foale and Helen Sharman. However, the establishment of the European astronaut corps in 1998 led to a shift in the selection of astronauts, with member states, including the UK, participating in the European Space Agency process.

Fast forward to 2009, when Tim Peake became an unexpected addition to the European Astronaut Center’s selection of new astronauts. This surprise selection paved the way for the UK’s increased involvement in the ESA’s human spaceflight program.

The landscape of space exploration has rapidly evolved since then, with advancements and innovations coming from private entities like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Additionally, the International Space Station’s lifetime has been extended to 2030, but commercial companies are already working on developing their private space stations.

Axiom Space, based in Houston, is one such company. Their vision includes building an operational space station by 2028, separate from the ISS. In the meantime, Axiom has begun conducting commercially funded missions to the ISS using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vehicle. These missions have featured ex-NASA astronauts as commanders and carried non-professionals.

While the specific timeline for the all-UK crew mission is yet to be determined, it is expected to be part of Axiom’s future missions. Meanwhile, ESA’s latest astronaut class, chosen in 2022, is being prepared for missions to low Earth orbit and beyond, further emphasizing the growing opportunities for countries to partake in space exploration and democratize access to space.

The collaboration between the UK Space Agency and Axiom Space not only opens doors for the UK’s participation in commercial space ventures but also highlights the increasing importance of space-based data and infrastructure in addressing global challenges like climate change, disaster management, and global health.

sumber:

– [The Conversation](https://theconversation.com/a-former-esas-director-of-human-spaceflight-on-why-the-uk-joining-the-commercial-path-to-space-is-crucial-179707)