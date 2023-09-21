Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Saintis ISRO Berusaha Menghidupkan Lander dan Rover Chandrayaan-3

ByRobert Andrew

September 21, 2023
Saintis ISRO Berusaha Menghidupkan Lander dan Rover Chandrayaan-3

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Sumber:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Berjuta-juta di Amerika untuk Menyaksikan Gerhana Matahari Anulus yang Hebat

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA untuk Melepaskan Kapsul Sampel Asteroid untuk Mendarat di Gurun Utah

September 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

Asal-usul Tindakan Bertujuan: Cerapan daripada Penyelidikan Bayi

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Berjuta-juta di Amerika untuk Menyaksikan Gerhana Matahari Anulus yang Hebat

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA untuk Melepaskan Kapsul Sampel Asteroid untuk Mendarat di Gurun Utah

September 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Asal-usul Tindakan Bertujuan: Cerapan daripada Penyelidikan Bayi

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Misi OSIRIS-REx: Membawa Spesimen Batu Alien Kembali ke Bumi

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen