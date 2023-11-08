Aditya-L1 Mission Discovers High-Energy X-ray of Solar Flares

Aditya-L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission to study various solar phenomena, has achieved a major milestone. The spacecraft, which is currently on its trajectory towards a point where the Sun-Earth system is at equilibrium, has captured the first-ever high-energy X-ray image of solar flares during its monitoring phase.

ISRO recently shared an update about the mission on their official social media channel, stating that the HEL1OS spectrometer attached to the spacecraft successfully recorded the highest phase of a solar flare on October 29. The spectrometer, developed by the Space Astronomy Group of the U. R. Rao Satellite Centre in collaboration with different entities, is designed to study the Sun’s explosive energy release, electron acceleration, and transport during solar flares.

Solar flares are sudden occurrences on the Sun’s outer layers that emit harmful radiations across the electromagnetic spectrum, including radio, optical, UV, soft X-rays, hard X-rays, and gamma-rays. By capturing high-energy X-ray images of solar flares, the Aditya-L1 mission is providing researchers with valuable insights into the explosive energy release and electron acceleration during these impulsive phases.

Currently, the HEL1OS spectrometer is in the fine-tuning phase of its thresholds and calibration operations. It will continue to study the Sun’s high-energy X-ray activities, allowing scientists to delve deeper into the understanding of solar flares and their impact on space weather.

ISRO plans to release more detailed information about the mission’s findings in the near future. The discoveries made by Aditya-L1 hold great potential for advancing our knowledge of the Sun and its complex behavior.

FAQ:

1. Apakah misi Aditya-L1?

The Aditya-L1 mission is an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) mission that aims to study various solar phenomena and explore the Sun-Earth system’s equilibrium point.

2. What has Aditya-L1 discovered?

Aditya-L1 has captured the first high-energy X-ray image of solar flares during its monitoring phase, providing valuable insights into the explosive energy release and electron acceleration during these events.

3. What is the HEL1OS spectrometer?

The HEL1OS spectrometer is an instrument attached to the Aditya-L1 spacecraft that is specifically designed to study the Sun’s explosive energy release, electron acceleration, and transport during solar flares, providing fast timing measurements and high-resolution spectra.

4. Why are solar flares significant?

Solar flares are sudden bursts of energy on the Sun’s surface that release harmful radiations across the electromagnetic spectrum. Understanding solar flares is crucial for studying space weather and their potential impact on Earth’s environment and technological systems.