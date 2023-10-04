Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Pengukuran Kepersisan pada Eksperimen Alphatrap Menjelaskan Sifat Magnetik Atom Timah Sangat Berion

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 4, 2023
Pengukuran Kepersisan pada Eksperimen Alphatrap Menjelaskan Sifat Magnetik Atom Timah Sangat Berion

Scientists at the Max-Planck-Institut für Kernphysik in Heidelberg have conducted precision measurements on their Alphatrap experiment to investigate the magnetic properties of electrons bound to highly ionized tin atoms. This experiment provides valuable insights into the behavior of particles under extreme field strengths and serves as a starting point for the search for new physics.

The Alphatrap experiment, led by Sven Sturm, utilizes a Penning trap to hold charged particles in place using electromagnetic fields. It also incorporates a cryogenic vacuum system to create a high-quality vacuum necessary for the longevity of the measurements. The team successfully produced hydrogen-like tin ions, which have only one electron in their shell, and stored them for months in the Alphatrap ion trap.

By precisely measuring the magnetic moment of these hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers obtained unprecedented accuracy. This achievement is significant because it contributes to our understanding of the behavior of particles in strong fields, such as those near atomic nuclei. It also allows for the detection of potential deviations from the known laws of nature or the presence of previously unknown elementary particles.

To produce hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers utilized an electron beam ion trap called the Heidelberg-EBIT. This device generates highly charged ions by bombarding a cloud of tin ions with high-energy electrons, causing them to lose their bound electrons gradually. The remaining ions with only one electron are then filtered and fed into the Alphatrap experiment for further analysis.

The results of this study, published in Nature, demonstrate the ability to measure the magnetic properties of highly ionized atoms with unprecedented precision. These findings contribute to the ongoing advancements in quantum electrodynamics and pave the way for further investigations into the fundamental properties of matter.

Sumber:
– Alam Semula Jadi (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06453-2

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Teleskop Angkasa Jamess Webb mendedahkan penemuan mengejutkan tentang galaksi awal

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen