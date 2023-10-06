Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

A New Basic Taste: The Tongue’s Response to Ammonium Chloride

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 6, 2023
A New Basic Taste: The Tongue’s Response to Ammonium Chloride

Scientists from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have discovered a potential sixth basic taste. In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, a component found in some candies, through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste. The protein receptor, known as OTOP1, is responsible for detecting sour taste through hydrogen ion channels. However, the study revealed that OTOP1 also responds notably to ammonium chloride.

The team conducted experiments using human cells and various animal species and found that the ability to detect ammonium through the OTOP1 channel is conserved across species. Specifically, mice with a functional OTOP1 protein avoided water containing ammonium chloride, while those without the protein did not show a behavioral response. This suggests that the ability to detect ammonium may have evolved as a taste mechanism to avoid ingestion of harmful or unpalatable substances.

The study sheds new light on our understanding of taste and its evolutionary significance. It confirms the existence of a sixth basic taste and highlights the potential importance of taste mechanisms in survival. Ammonium chloride, found in waste products and certain biological substances, is somewhat toxic, making it advantageous for organisms to be able to detect and avoid it.

While the research is in its early stages, this discovery opens up new avenues of study in the field of taste perception. Further research is needed to understand the extent of species differences in sensitivity to ammonium and the ecological significance of these variations.

Sumber:

– USC (University of Southern California)

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Teleskop Angkasa Jamess Webb mendedahkan penemuan mengejutkan tentang galaksi awal

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen