Bumi Akan Dilawati oleh Lima Asteroid, NASA mengesahkan

NASA has announced that Earth will be visited by five asteroids this week, the largest of which are approximately the size of an airplane. However, NASA assures that these asteroids will safely pass by our planet. The asteroids, ranging in size from bus-size to 82 feet wide, will approach Earth’s orbit between Friday and Saturday.

The first asteroid, named 2023 RG, is about 39 feet wide and will fly past Earth at a distance of 1 million miles on Friday. Later on the same day, three more asteroids will come close to Earth. Asteroid 2023 RH, measuring around 88 feet wide, will approach within 2.5 million miles of Earth. Asteroid 2023 QC5, with a width of 82 feet, will come within 4 million miles, and asteroid 2020 GE, measuring 26 feet wide, will pass within 5.7 million miles of Earth.

On September 9th, the last asteroid, named 2023 RL, will zip past Earth at a distance of 469,000 miles. NASA identifies any object that comes within 120 million miles of Earth as a “near-Earth object,” and classifies any large object within 4.65 million miles of our planet as “potentially hazardous.”

NASA closely tracks the locations and orbits of approximately 28,000 asteroids using the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), which consists of four telescopes that scan the entire night sky every 24 hours. The agency has estimated the trajectories of these near-Earth objects beyond the next century and has confirmed that there is no known danger of an apocalyptic asteroid collision within the next 100 years.

While these upcoming asteroids are not expected to cause catastrophic events like the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs, smaller asteroids can still pose a danger. For instance, in March 2021, a bowling ball-sized meteor exploded over Vermont with the force of 440 pounds of TNT. In 2013, a meteor explosion over Chelyabinsk, Russia, injured around 1,500 people and released energy equivalent to 26 to 33 times the Hiroshima bomb.

Understanding the trajectories of asteroids can be challenging due to the Yarkovsky effect, which refers to the subtle changes in the orbits of asteroids over time as they absorb and emit momentum-carrying light. Accurate quantification of the Yarkovsky effect plays a crucial role in predicting potential asteroid threats.

To prepare for the possibility of a dangerous asteroid in the future, space agencies worldwide are working on ways to deflect them. On September 26, 2022, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft successfully altered the orbit of the non-hazardous asteroid Dimorphos by 32 minutes. This test demonstrated Earth’s planetary defense system’s effectiveness.

China is also in the early planning stages of an asteroid-redirect mission. The country aims to divert the asteroid Bennu, which will come close to Earth’s orbit between 2175 and 2199, by slamming 23 Long March 5 rockets into it. The mission’s goal is to prevent a potentially catastrophic impact with our planet.

