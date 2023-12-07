Kaedah Baharu untuk Memagnetkan Aloi Ditemui Menggunakan Denyutan Laser

Researchers at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) and the Laserinstitut Hochschule Mittweida (LHM) have made an unexpected discovery about magnetizing iron alloys using ultrashort laser pulses. In a previous experiment, a thin layer of an iron-aluminum alloy was irradiated with laser pulses and became magnetic. Now, the researchers have found that the same phenomenon occurs with an iron-vanadium alloy, which has a different atomic structure.

Using a method called the pump-probe method, the researchers observed the material’s response to laser irradiation. The alloy is irradiated with a strong laser pulse to magnetize it, while a weaker pulse is reflected off the material’s surface. By analyzing the reflected pulse, the researchers can determine the material’s physical properties. This process is repeated with increasing time intervals between the two pulses, creating a time series of data that characterizes the processes triggered by the laser excitation.

The researchers found that both the iron-aluminum and iron-vanadium alloys melt briefly at the irradiation point when exposed to the laser, erasing the previous structure and creating a small magnetic area. This suggests that the phenomenon is not limited to a specific material structure but can be observed in different atomic arrangements.

This discovery opens up potential applications in various fields. For example, laser-induced magnetization could be used to place tiny magnets on a chip surface, enabling the production of sensitive magnetic sensors or magnetic data storage. It may also have implications for spintronics, a new type of electronics that utilizes magnetic signals for digital computing processes.

Further research is underway to understand the atomic rearrangement process during magnetization. The researchers aim to examine the process using intense X-rays to observe how the atoms reorganize themselves. This work provides promising insights into a new method for magnetizing alloys, expanding our understanding of the fundamental properties of materials and offering possibilities for technological advancements in the future.

