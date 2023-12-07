EPFL Researchers Develop Algorithm to Train Analog Neural Networks, Advancing Energy Efficiency in Deep Learning

EPFL researchers have achieved a breakthrough in the development of analog neural networks by creating an algorithm that can train them as accurately as traditional digital networks. This advancement opens the door to more energy-efficient alternatives in deep learning hardware.

Deep neural networks, such as Chat-GPT, have immense potential due to their ability to process vast amounts of data through algorithmic learning. However, their increasing size, complexity, and energy consumption have raised concerns about their environmental impact.

To address this issue, researchers, led by Romain Fleury from EPFL’s Laboratory of Wave Engineering, explored physical alternatives to digital networks. Their findings, published in Science, detail an algorithm for training physical systems that offer improved speed, robustness, and reduced power consumption compared to existing methods.

The team successfully tested their algorithm on wave-based physical systems, including those that use sound waves, light waves, and microwaves. Ali Momeni, first author and LWE researcher, highlights the versatility of the approach, noting that it can be applied to train any physical system.

The key innovation behind their algorithm lies in replacing the traditional backward pass (backpropagation) with a second forward pass through the physical system. This update enables each network layer to be updated locally, eliminating the need for a digital twin and reducing energy consumption. Additionally, this approach aligns more closely with human learning, making it more biologically plausible.

The researchers used their physical local learning algorithm (PhyLL) to train experimental acoustic and microwave systems, as well as a modeled optical system, achieving comparable accuracy to BP-based training. Moreover, the method demonstrated robustness and adaptability even when exposed to unpredictable disturbances, surpassing the state of the art.

Although digital updates of the parameters are still required, the EPFL team aims to minimize digital computation as much as possible in future iterations. They plan to implement their algorithm on a small-scale optical system and explore its scalability for neural networks with hundreds of layers and billions of parameters.

This breakthrough in analog neural network training offers promise for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly deep learning solutions. By reducing both size and power consumption, these advancements contribute to the sustainability of AI technologies.