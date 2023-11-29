Bizarre Marine Worms Develop Unique Reproduction Strategy

Some marine worms have adopted a peculiar method of reproduction by growing a second worm on their rear ends, which eventually breaks off to find mates. Japanese green syllids (Megasyllis nipponica) employ this unconventional strategy, as reported in a recent study published in Scientific Reports. These worms typically reside at the bottom of the ocean but when they are ready to reproduce, they undergo significant changes, transforming their bodies into a structure known as an epitoke. This transformation allows them to swim in the water column, granting them the ability to travel longer distances in search of potential partners.

While the majority of syllid worms die after reproducing, Japanese green syllids take a different approach. They develop a section at their tail ends called a stolon, which eventually detaches and swims away to find members of the opposite sex for mating. The stolon is not merely a tail but a fully formed entity with its own brain, eyes, antennae, and sex organs. However, it lacks a functioning mouth or digestive system, as its sole purpose is to produce eggs or sperm before its swift demise.

Researchers involved in the study were particularly intrigued by the expression of Hox genes in the stolon. Initially, they expected the gene expression to mirror that of the original organism, with genes for the head, midsection, and tail expressed in the same positions. However, they discovered that the stolon consists solely of a head and a tail without the midsection. The detachment mechanism of the stolon is not yet fully understood, but it is believed to break off during its wriggling movements.

As the stolon ventures off in search of a mate in the water column, the remaining worm begins to grow a tiny bud that eventually replaces the lost tail. This resilient worm continues its existence, feeding and growing another detachable butt for future reproduction. The unique reproductive strategy of these marine worms offers a fascinating glimpse into the diverse and inventive methods that organisms employ for survival and propagation in their environment.