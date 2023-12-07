Methane Emissions from Canals in Dutch Cities Far Greater Than Previously Estimated

Researchers at Radboud University have discovered that methane emissions from canals in Dutch cities have been significantly underestimated. Microbiologist Koen Pelsma conducted a study on the methane emissions from canals in Amsterdam, Zaandam, Leiden, and Zwolle. His research involved using a core sampler and a floating measuring chamber to collect water and soil samples from the canals.

Pelsma found that there were methane-eating microbes present in all the canals, indicating the presence of methane. In addition to measuring methane emissions, Pelsma also assessed the water quality of the canals. His research revealed that five out of the six cities studied were releasing methane.

One surprising finding from the study was the discovery that the bubbles often seen rising to the surface in canals are actually methane, not produced by fish as previously believed. Pelsma suggests that these bubbles may be responsible for a significant portion of the methane emissions.

The research also involved scraping the biofilm layer found on the walls of quay sides. Pelsma found methane-eating bacteria in the biofilm, indicating their role in methane consumption.

Despite the prevalence of canals in Dutch cities, there has been a lack of research into the methane emissions from these waterways. Pelsma emphasizes the need for further research to understand the sources of methane in canals and to develop strategies to reduce emissions.

The unique characteristics of canals, such as the absence of a bed or bank and the constant disruption caused by boat traffic, make them challenging environments to study. However, given that 12.5% of small surface waters in the Netherlands are urban canals, it is crucial to gain a better understanding of their methane emissions.

This research highlights the importance of considering urban waters, such as canals, in calculations of methane emissions. By underestimating these emissions, previous studies may have skewed the overall assessment of greenhouse gas emissions. The findings from this study underscore the need for more comprehensive research on methane emissions from canals and other urban water bodies.