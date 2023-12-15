Largest Meteor Shower in Years Lights Up the Night Sky

A spectacular meteor shower lit up the night sky on Thursday evening, treating stargazers to a stunning display of shooting stars. The Geminids meteor shower, one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year, reached its peak and dazzled viewers with over 100 shooting stars per hour. The breathtaking sight lasted for more than three hours, captivating audiences across the United Arab Emirates.

Enthusiasts eager to witness the celestial show were advised to escape the city lights and find a spot away from streetlights for an unobstructed view. Many flocked to the serene wilderness of Sharjah’s Mleiha area, where the absence of light pollution allowed the night sky to shine brilliantly, while the sounds of nature provided a tranquil backdrop. Families and visitors gathered, setting up comfortable seating on carpets amidst the desert sand, with the Al Faya limestone hill range and the Fossil Rock mountain adding a majestic touch to the scene.

As the event unfolded, attendees were enthralled by the first shooting star sighting of the night, filling the air with excited exclamations. The Geminids meteor shower, renowned as one of the most reliable and impressive showers, did not disappoint. As reported, the peak of the shower featured up to 120 radiant and vivid shooting stars streaking across the night sky per hour.

Anticipation grew as the evening progressed, and my family and I were fortunate to witness an incredible 103 shooting stars within three hours. Each luminous trail ignited collective gasps of awe and inspired animated conversations among stargazers. The night reached its climax when three meteors blazed across the sky simultaneously, creating an awe-inspiring sight.

Notably, the event organized by the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project was just one of the many stargazing gatherings held on Thursday night. The Dubai Astronomy Group hosted an event at Al Qudra Lake, attracting a crowd of 500 participants. Additionally, numerous residents ventured independently into the desert in pursuit of the meteor shower spectacle.

The magic of the night did not go unnoticed, as even the youngest attendees were captivated by the celestial display. As the evening drew to a close, my 7-year-old daughter, who had abandoned her digital device for the evening, joyfully exclaimed, “I saw 103 shooting stars, real shooting stars!” Her voice echoed through the sprawling desert, a testament to the awe and wonder sparked by one of nature’s most awe-inspiring performances.