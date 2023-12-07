वर्थिंग्टन ख्रिश्चन स्कूलमध्ये यशस्वी धावल्यानंतर मुख्य फुटबॉल प्रशिक्षक जेफ हार्टिंग्स पायउतार झाले

After an impactful tenure as head football coach at Worthington Christian School, Jeff Hartings has announced his decision to resign from the position. The news comes as a surprise to many fans and supporters, as Hartings has led the team to great success during his seven-year leadership.

In a heartfelt message to the team, Hartings expressed that his choice to step down was made after much reflection and prayer. He believes that it is in the best interest of his family and himself to transition away from the role. Hartings’ dedication and commitment to the program have played a significant role in shaping the foundation of both the middle and high school football programs, as well as the youth football program.

Under Hartings’ guidance, Worthington Christian’s football team experienced remarkable achievements, including league championships in 2019 and 2022. His leadership fostered a Christ-centered culture within the program, emphasizing hard work and pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

“Worthington Christian is immensely grateful for Coach Hartings’ contributions and the impact he has made on our football program,” stated Tony Earp, the school’s athletic director. “His emphasis on values and teamwork will serve as the bedrock for future success.”

As the school begins its search for the next head coach, the priority will be on finding a suitable candidate who can carry on the legacy established by Hartings. The ideal candidate will be someone who can build upon the team’s recent accomplishments and uphold the program’s core values.

Hartings’ departure marks the end of an era at Worthington Christian School, but the foundation he has laid ensures a bright future for the football program. The school community remains grateful for his leadership and wishes him and his family all the best in their future endeavors.