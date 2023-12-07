मंगळावरील यंत्रमानवाचे नाव काय होते ज्याचा मृत्यू झाला?

सारांश:

The robot on Mars that met its demise was named Opportunity. This groundbreaking rover, sent by NASA as part of the Mars Exploration Rover mission, played a crucial role in our understanding of the Red Planet. Despite its unexpected longevity, Opportunity eventually succumbed to a severe dust storm that engulfed Mars in 2018. This article delves into the history and significance of Opportunity, providing insights into its achievements and the valuable data it gathered during its mission.

The robot on Mars that met its unfortunate end was named Opportunity. Developed by NASA, Opportunity was a rover sent to explore the Martian surface as part of the Mars Exploration Rover mission. It was launched on July 7, 2003, and landed on Mars on January 25, 2004.

Opportunity was designed to operate for 90 Martian days (sols) and travel a distance of approximately 1,100 yards (1 kilometer). However, it far exceeded its expected lifespan and continued to operate for an astonishing 15 years, covering a distance of over 28 miles (45 kilometers) on the Martian surface.

The Significance of Opportunity:

Opportunity played a pivotal role in expanding our knowledge of Mars. Its mission was to investigate the geological history of the planet and search for evidence of past water activity. The rover was equipped with various scientific instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, and a rock-grinding tool, enabling it to analyze the composition and structure of Martian rocks and soil.

During its operational period, Opportunity made several groundbreaking discoveries. It found evidence of ancient water on Mars, suggesting that the planet may have once been habitable. The rover also uncovered intriguing geological formations, such as layered rock structures, that provided valuable insights into the planet’s past.

Opportunity’s longevity was a testament to its robust design and the dedication of the team of scientists and engineers who operated it. The rover survived numerous challenges, including dust storms, temperature extremes, and mechanical issues. However, its ultimate demise came in June 2018 when a massive dust storm engulfed Mars, blocking sunlight and preventing the rover from recharging its solar panels. After months of attempts to revive Opportunity, NASA officially declared the mission concluded on February 13, 2019.

Q: How long did Opportunity operate on Mars?

A: Opportunity operated on Mars for an impressive 15 years, far surpassing its original mission duration of 90 Martian days.

Q: What were some of Opportunity’s major discoveries?

A: Opportunity discovered evidence of ancient water on Mars, indicating the planet’s potential habitability in the past. It also uncovered intriguing geological formations, providing valuable insights into Mars’ geological history.

Q: What caused Opportunity’s demise?

A: Opportunity’s demise was primarily caused by a severe dust storm that engulfed Mars in 2018. The storm blocked sunlight, preventing the rover from recharging its solar panels and ultimately leading to its shutdown.

Q: Did Opportunity pave the way for future Mars missions?

A: Absolutely. Opportunity’s success paved the way for subsequent Mars missions, such as the Curiosity rover and the upcoming Mars 2020 mission. The knowledge gained from Opportunity’s mission has been instrumental in shaping our understanding of Mars and its potential for past or present life.

