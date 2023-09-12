Toikido Piñata Smashlings अनुभवासाठी चक ई चीज सह भागीदार

Toikido, a London-based entertainment company specializing in digital design and toys, has announced a partnership with Chuck E Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment fun center. The collaboration aims to provide young fans with an immersive experience of Piñata Smashlings in both the game and the physical Chuck E Cheese stores.

The campaign, which will run for three months starting in October, will take place at participating Chuck E Cheese locations across the United States and Canada. Special events will be held throughout the promotion, including weekends dedicated to product sampling and an opportunity for fans to design their very own Piñata Smashlings character.

The Piñata Smashlings Roblox game, developed by Toikido and Supersocial, will feature the integration of Chuck E Cheese’s beloved characters, marking their first official IP integration on Roblox. The collaboration between the two companies aims to provide innovative and fun experiences for children and their families, both in-game and in-store.

Melissa Mcleanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of Chuck E Cheese, expressed excitement for the partnership with Toikido, stating that their focus on operating at the “speed of culture” aligns perfectly with Chuck E Cheese’s vision of expanding their iconic IP and characters.

The partnership between Toikido and Chuck E Cheese will not only allow players of the Piñata Smashlings Roblox game to engage with the Chuck E Cheese characters digitally, but also in their first appearance in the metaverse. Physical in-store activities, digital signage, and prizes will also be part of the collaboration.

Chuck E Cheese will be turning six of their popular characters into Smashlings characters, which players can collect to unlock a dedicated Chuck E Cheese-branded area within the game. Additionally, a “Design Your Own Piñata Smashlings” competition will be held, with the grand prize winner’s Smashling being included in the game for players worldwide to collect.

Guests at a Chuck E Cheese fun center in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to meet social media sensation Sean Does Magic, who has recently joined the Piñata Smashlings world with his own Smashlings character.

Overall, the partnership between Toikido and Chuck E Cheese aims to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for children and families, both digitally and in-store, through the Piñata Smashlings campaign.

