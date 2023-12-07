नवीन शीर्षक: Infinix ने क्रांतिकारी मोबाइल तंत्रज्ञानाचे अनावरण केले: केबल्स आणि एक्स्ट्रीम-टेम्प बॅटरीशिवाय वायरलेस चार्जिंग

Infinix, a leading innovator in the technology industry, has announced two groundbreaking technologies that are set to revolutionize the mobile industry. These cutting-edge advancements, named Infinix AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technology, will be showcased at the highly anticipated ShowStoppers event during the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The Infinix AirCharge technology pushes the boundaries of over-the-air charging. It is a wireless charging solution that eliminates the need for physical cables, making it a more convenient and user-friendly option for charging devices on the go. With this technology, users can charge their devices within a distance of 0 to 20 cm, without having to touch the charging pad or use cables. This is made possible through the use of multi-coil magnetic resonance technology and adaptive algorithms. The AirCharge technology also prioritizes user safety, operating at a low frequency below 6.78MHz and offering a charging power of up to 7.5W. It supports end-to-end Resonance and Over Voltage Protection (OVP) Circuit to ensure charging safety even in scenarios where the distance and position between the phone and the charging pad rapidly change.

On the other hand, the Extreme-Temp Battery technology is a revolutionary innovation in battery technology. This advanced battery system is designed to withstand and adapt to extreme temperatures, making it ideal for use in various environments and applications. Regular batteries often experience issues in extremely cold environments, such as lithium ion freezing. However, Infinix’s Extreme-Temp Battery utilizes biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology to perform exceptionally well even at temperatures as low as -40°C. With a charging temperature range of -40°C to 60°C, it ensures functionality and endurance in the harshest cold environments.

These new technologies from Infinix will not only transform the way we charge our devices but also enhance the overall user experience. The AirCharge technology offers the convenience of wireless charging without the hassle of cables, allowing users to charge their devices while gaming, watching videos, or simply sitting on their couch. Meanwhile, the Extreme-Temp Battery technology provides a longer battery life and ensures safe and reliable charging, even in extreme temperature conditions.

Infinix’s commitment to user-centric innovation is evident in their continuous push for charging capabilities. From Thunder Charge Technology to All-Round FastCharge, they have consistently delivered fast charging experiences tailored to various scenarios. The introduction of AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies at CES 2024 showcases Infinix’s dedication to advancing mobile charging and battery technology. These technologies are set to make charging more convenient and efficient, allowing users to stay connected and powered on the go.