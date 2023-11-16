PS5 मालक सहा महिन्यांसाठी जाहिरात-मुक्त Apple संगीताचा आनंद घेऊ शकतात

PS5 owners worldwide have the chance to enjoy an ad-free experience with Apple Music for up to six months, thanks to a promotional offer from Apple and Sony. The promotion, available until November 2024, allows new and “qualified returning” Apple Music customers to activate the offer by downloading and signing into the Apple Music app on any PS5 model.

During the six-month trial period, PS5 owners can listen to their favorite tunes not only on their console but also on supported devices across various platforms, including Windows, Android phones, and Apple devices. This flexibility offers users the convenience of accessing Apple Music wherever they go.

The offer, similar to the Apple TV Plus promotion from 2021, aims to attract gamers who enjoy curated playlists while immersing themselves in their favorite PS5 titles. It presents an excellent opportunity for those who have yet to experience Apple Music and want to compare it to other popular streaming services like Spotify Premium.

सतत विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न

1. Who is eligible for the Apple Music promotion on PS5?

The Apple Music promotion on PS5 is available to new and “qualified returning” Apple Music customers worldwide.

2. How long does the promotional offer last?

ही ऑफर ३० नोव्हेंबरपर्यंत वैध आहे.

3. How can PS5 owners activate the offer?

PS5 owners can activate the offer by downloading and signing into the Apple Music app on their console.

4. Can the offer be used only on the PS5 console?

No, once the six-month trial begins, users can access Apple Music on supported devices, including Windows, Android phones, and Apple devices.

5. What happens after the six-month trial period?

After the initial trial period, users in the US will be charged $10.99 per month for continued access to the Apple Music service.

स्रोत: खेळ यंत्र