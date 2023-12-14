The FBI is currently investigating a reported threat on a flight from Orlando, which was forced to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville. The incident occurred on a Breeze Airways Flight 717, en route to Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport. The emergency landing was prompted by a passenger disturbance on board.

According to Breeze Airways, the disturbance began as an argument between two passengers but quickly escalated, leading to what was perceived as a security threat. The airline has emphasized that the safety of their passengers is their top priority and they take any kind of threat seriously. They are fully cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Initially, upon landing in Jacksonville, the FBI stated that there was no indication of a legitimate threat. However, they are now actively working with their partners to ensure the safety of all passengers involved. The exact nature of the threat or the specific details of the disturbance have not been disclosed.

Passengers on the diverted flight are being provided with accommodations for the night, and Breeze Airways has arranged for a flight to Providence on the following morning. The airline is committed to ensuring the smooth travel of their passengers to their intended destination.

