थंडर बे थिएटरमध्ये आगीची तपासणी सुरू आहे

Summary: The Alpena Fire Department and Alpena Police Department are currently investigating a fire that broke out at the Thunder Bay Theatre in the early morning hours of Sunday. While there are no immediate signs of foul play, authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation.

In an effort to determine the cause of the fire, Detective Sergeant Bill Gohl and Community Risk Reduction Captain Andy Marceau are meticulously combing through the debris left in the aftermath. While the initial assessment doesn’t suggest any suspicious activity, investigators are focused on ruling out arson as a possibility.

Fire Chief Rob Edmonds acknowledges that there are certain aspects of the fire that raise concerns, particularly the fact that the affected area was cold storage and there was no ongoing construction at the time. Furthermore, the time of the incident, when no one was present, adds another layer of mystery. Edmonds emphasizes that the investigation is still in progress, and the current assumption may change if new evidence emerges.

The fire has caused significant damage to the theater, complicating the investigation. However, by examining fire patterns and smoke patterns, Marceau hopes to gain valuable insight into the origin of the blaze.

This is not the first time Thunder Bay Theater has faced fire damage. In 2020, a fire that destroyed the nearby John A. Lau restaurant also caused harm to the theater. The theater had been undergoing renovations since September, with a planned reopening in the fall of next year. However, the recent fire has cast uncertainty on this timeline.

While the theater has received insurance funds to cover the damage, additional financial support is necessary to fully address all the building’s needs. Despite the setback, the theater board remains committed to reopening and restoring the damages caused by the fire.

As the investigation continues, authorities are hopeful that a clearer picture will emerge regarding the cause of the fire at Thunder Bay Theatre.