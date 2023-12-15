डेथ स्ट्रँडिंग: खेळाडूंमध्ये एक हिट, विक्री यश अस्पष्ट

In a recent announcement, Kojima Productions and A24 revealed that Death Stranding, the popular game from Hideo Kojima, has connected with over 16 million players across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. This impressive figure includes both units sold and players who accessed the game through free subscription services such as Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. Notably, the PC version of Death Stranding was also offered for free on the Epic Games Store, further expanding its reach.

Prior to this announcement, the last data shared by Kojima Productions indicated that Death Stranding had sold over 5 million copies worldwide as of July 2021. However, it is currently unknown how much the game’s audience has grown since then.

To gain some context, let’s take a look at the sales of previous titles created by Hideo Kojima during his time at Konami. The entire Metal Gear franchise, spanning back to 1987, has sold an impressive 60.2 million copies worldwide. The Metal Gear Solid series accounts for the majority of these sales, with over 38 million units sold as of March 2014.

Although specific sales figures for individual Metal Gear Solid games are not recent, we know that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater had sold over 4 million copies as of March 31, 2014. Given the success of Death Stranding, we can reasonably assume that it has outsold this installment. However, direct comparisons with other Metal Gear Solid titles prove challenging due to the lack of up-to-date sales figures for both.

Looking ahead, Kojima Productions is currently working on Death Stranding 2, the highly anticipated sequel featuring the same beloved characters portrayed by actors such as Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux. Additionally, the studio has recently announced another project called OD, created in partnership with filmmaker Jordan Peele and Xbox Game Studios. While details about OD remain undisclosed, it is known that the game will utilize cloud gaming technology.

Overall, the success of Death Stranding is undeniable, with a massive player base spanning multiple platforms. However, the exact sales figures and comparisons to previous Kojima titles remain elusive. Nevertheless, fans eagerly await the release of Death Stranding 2 and the mysterious project OD.