राष्ट्राध्यक्ष बिडेन यांनी व्हाईट हाऊसमध्ये आर्टेमिस II मून क्रूशी भेट घेतली

President Joe Biden recently welcomed the Artemis II crew to the White House, comprising four astronauts who are set to fly around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Displaying a moon rock collected during the Apollo era, President Biden fulfilled his promise to host the crew after they were selected for the mission earlier this year. The crew, consisting of three Americans and one Canadian, also had the opportunity to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Scheduled to launch no earlier than late 2024, the Artemis II crew will be the first to fly NASA’s Orion capsule atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center. Unlike previous moon missions, this crew will not land or enter lunar orbit. Instead, they will fly around the moon and return directly to Earth as a prelude to a subsequent lunar landing the following year.

Commander Reid Wiseman expressed the crew’s focus on readiness rather than a specific launch date, stating, “As the crew, we don’t even think about the date. We will go when NASA and the vehicle are ready to fly.” In their preparations, the astronauts are utilizing simulators and working closely with Mission Control to ensure a safe journey to and from the moon.

In February, the crew will participate in a dress rehearsal, simulating their activities inside the capsule in the Pacific Ocean. Mission specialist Jeremy Hansen emphasized the collaborative effort required for the mission’s success, stating, “It takes a huge team of people to put four humans…to sling them around the moon and back and still have them breathing when they hit the Pacific. And we work with them every single day.”

This historic Artemis II mission marks the first time a moon crew includes a member from outside the United States. Furthermore, it is the debut crew of NASA’s new moon program, named Artemis after the twin sister of the mythological Apollo. In late 2020, an empty Orion capsule completed a test flight around the moon, serving as a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

While the crew eagerly prepares for their mission, concerns have arisen regarding the heat shield of the Orion capsule. During last year’s test flight, unexpected charring and material loss were observed on the heat shield, which is crucial for protecting the spacecraft during reentry. Investigations into this issue may potentially delay the crew’s departure.

During their meeting with President Biden, the astronauts discussed a speech delivered by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 regarding the mission to the moon. They noted Biden’s commitment to the mission and were inspired by his reference to Kennedy’s statement that the United States would embark on this journey as a challenge they were unwilling to postpone. The Oval Office also showcased a moon rock, Lunar Sample 76015,143, loaned from NASA. Collected in 1972 by Harrison Schmitt and Gene Cernan, the rock is believed to be around 3.9 billion years old, weighing less than a pound.