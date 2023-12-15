New Deal Alert: Save $109 on the All-New iPad Mini 6

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the latest iPad Mini 6. The Wi-Fi 256GB model is now priced at $539.99, a huge $109 discount off the usual price of $649. This deal is only a few dollars away from the all-time low price and is the largest discount we’ve seen in months. Take advantage of this offer by clipping the on-page coupon.

The iPad Mini 6 is Apple’s most compact iPad yet, but it still boasts impressive features. It features an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and supports Apple Pencil 2. The device is also equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID integrated into the power button.

In addition to the discounted iPad Mini 6, there are other discounts available that enhance the iPadOS experience. Despite its small screen size, the iPad Mini 6 supports the Apple Pencil 2, just like other iPads in the lineup. You can take advantage of the sale on the second-generation Apple Pencil, priced at $89, to see why it’s a must-have accessory.

The iPad Mini 6 is meticulously designed with a new edge-to-edge screen, narrow borders, and rounded corners, making it a beautiful device. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, ensuring sharp text and vivid colors in any environment. The Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad Mini, making it convenient for spontaneous sketches or brainstorming sessions.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal on the all-new iPad Mini 6. Get yours today and experience the power of Apple’s latest compact tablet.