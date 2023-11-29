New Era of Collaboration: ISRO and NASA to Launch NISAR Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA are embarking on an exciting new chapter of collaboration with the upcoming launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. This joint initiative is a result of discussions between India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and US President, Joe Biden. According to ISRO’s chairman, S Somanath, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed that Indian astronauts would have the opportunity to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) using American resources.

ISRO’s chief emphasized the importance of maximizing the benefits for India through this program. He stated that Indian astronauts, as well as the teams responsible for their training, medical care, and mission control, will receive training at US facilities. This strategic cooperation will provide valuable exposure and expertise, ultimately enhancing India’s Gaganyaan program.

The collaboration between ISRO and NASA extends beyond human spaceflight endeavors. NISAR, set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, is a cutting-edge Earth observing satellite that will closely analyze and survey Earth’s land and ice-covered surfaces. With a planned duration of three years, NISAR will employ state-of-the-art technology to observe Earth’s dynamic surface, interior, cold regions, terrestrial ecosystems, and water bodies.

NISAR’s mission is expected to contribute significantly to our understanding of Earth’s ecosystems, ice masses, and changing landscapes. By collecting data on biomass, sea level rise, natural hazards, and groundwater levels, NISAR will equip scientists with essential information to mitigate disasters and enhance preparedness in vulnerable regions. Additionally, this satellite will offer unprecedented insights into Earth’s crust and the impact of climate change.

One of the unique features of NISAR is its ability to collect data in both the L-band and S-band microwave regions. This capability allows NISAR to detect minute surface changes, measuring movements as small as a centimeter. The collaboration between NASA and ISRO has ensured that the satellite is equipped with advanced L-band SAR and S-band SAR payloads for optimal data collection.

The launch of the NISAR satellite marks the beginning of a new era in the partnership between ISRO and NASA. This joint endeavor holds immense potential for advancing scientific research, resource management, and disaster mitigation on a global scale.

नेहमी विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न (एफएक्यू)

1. NISAR म्हणजे काय?

NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It is an Earth observing satellite that will analyze and survey Earth’s lands and ice-covered surfaces.

2. When is NISAR scheduled to launch?

NISAR is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

3. What will NISAR observe?

NISAR will observe Earth’s dynamic surface and interior, cold regions, terrestrial ecosystems, and water bodies.

4. How long will NISAR be operational?

NISAR has a planned duration of three years.

5. What makes NISAR unique?

NISAR is equipped with radar data collection capabilities in both the L-band and S-band microwave regions, allowing it to measure small surface changes with precision.

6. How will NISAR benefit scientific research?

NISAR’s data will enable scientists to better understand Earth’s ecosystems, ice masses, changing landscapes, and the effects and pace of climate change.