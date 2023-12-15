Fast radio bursts (FRBs), those bright and brief flashes of radio waves from space, continue to baffle astronomers. First discovered in 2007, these intense events have been detected from various points across the universe. The energy generated by these bursts in just a fraction of a second can match or even exceed the energy generated by the sun in an entire year. However, the cause behind these cosmic phenomena remains unknown.

In a recent study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, scientists have made an intriguing discovery in a newly detected repeating FRB named FRB 20220912A. This discovery offers valuable clues to researchers in their quest to identify the source of these bursts, while also introducing new mysteries to solve.

Using the Allen Telescope Array (ATA) of the California-based SETI Institute, which consists of 42 antennae at the Hat Creek Radio Observatory, astronomers detected 35 fast radio bursts from a single source over a period of two months. While most FRBs are fleeting and difficult to observe, some have been observed to repeat and emit subsequent bursts, allowing scientists to trace them back to distant galaxies.

Initially, FRB 20220912A appeared to be similar to other known repeaters, with each burst shifting from higher to lower frequencies. However, a closer examination of the signal revealed a novel characteristic: a noticeable drop in the center frequency of the bursts, resembling a celestial slide whistle. To illustrate this, the researchers converted the signals into sounds using notes on a xylophone, where high notes represented the beginning of the bursts and low notes represented the concluding tones.

Despite analyzing the timing between each burst, the researchers were unable to detect a discernible pattern for FRB 20220912A, further emphasizing the unpredictable nature of these celestial events. This study not only confirms known properties of FRBs but also unravels new aspects of these mysterious phenomena, as stated by lead study author Dr. Sofia Sheikh from the SETI Institute.

While astronomers speculate that some FRBs may originate from magnetars or collisions between dense neutron stars, no single model can fully explain the observed properties. As ongoing upgrades are being made to the Allen Telescope Array, future observations may shed more light on the behavior and origins of fast radio bursts. The unique capabilities of telescopes like the ATA offer new perspectives in the vast realm of FRB science.