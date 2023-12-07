न्यू ब्रन्सविकचे विद्यार्थी अंतराळात मिनी-सॅटेलाइट पाठवण्याची तयारी करतात

A group of university students from New Brunswick are making significant progress in their mission to launch a mini-satellite into space. Named Satellite Violet after the province’s floral emblem, the satellite has successfully completed testing at the Canadian Space Agency and is scheduled to head to the International Space Station in early 2022. Once deployed into Earth’s orbit, the team will be able to conduct scientific experiments to study the upper atmosphere and weather by tracking Violet’s movements and capturing GPS signals.

The project, which began in 2018, has involved over 300 individuals, including 274 students. The mini-satellite project was funded by the Canadian Space Agency and the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation. Professor Brent Petersen, from the University of New Brunswick’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, emphasized the importance of radio communication once the satellite is in space.

The team is currently working on establishing a ground station at UNB’s Gillin Hall, with a 17-foot antenna assembled on the roof. The ground station will serve as the control room for interacting with Violet via radio signals. UNB is responsible for the satellite’s controlling and communication phase, troubleshooting any technical challenges that may arise. Students from other engineering departments at the Université de Moncton and the New Brunswick Community College have also contributed to the project.

The mini-satellite project, costing approximately $400,000, is part of the Canadian CubeSat program, aimed at training post-secondary students in various aspects of space missions. After reaching the International Space Station, Violet will be deployed into orbit, joining a total of 14 Canadian mini-satellites. The satellite is expected to orbit the Earth at a speed of eight kilometers per second and will disintegrate into the atmosphere upon completing its mission. The team is excited and proud of their achievement, with student Noah Lydon describing the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.