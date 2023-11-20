मगरींचा वैविध्यपूर्ण आणि उत्क्रांती इतिहास उघड करणे

Crocodiles, with their tough armored skin and predatory habits, often evoke thoughts of ancient beasts that have remained largely unchanged for millions of years. However, recent research has unveiled a far more dynamic and diverse evolutionary past for these fascinating creatures.

सध्‍या सध्‍या जवळपास २८ ज्ञात जिवंत मगरी प्रजाती आहेत, परंतु इतिहासात अस्तित्‍वात असलेल्‍या वैविध्यपूर्ण गटाचा हा केवळ एक अंश आहे. दोन नवीन अभ्यासांनी मगरींची उत्पत्ती आणि जगभरात त्यांचे व्यापक वितरण तसेच त्यांच्या वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण मंद वाढीच्या विकासावर प्रकाश टाकला आहे.

या अभ्यासांनुसार, मगरींचा मोठा आधुनिक गट अंदाजे 145 दशलक्ष वर्षांपूर्वी युरोपमध्ये उद्भवला असावा. तेथून, त्यांचे पूर्वज वेगवेगळ्या वंशांमध्ये वळले, मगरींनी खारे पाणी सहन करण्याची क्षमता विकसित केली. या अनुकूलनामुळे त्यांना जगभर पसरता आले, तर मगर गोड्या पाण्याच्या वातावरणातच मर्यादित राहिले. हे निष्कर्ष रॉयल सोसायटी ओपन सायन्समध्ये प्रकाशित झाले आहेत.

“The ability of crocodiles to cross saltwater bodies has enabled them to become much more geographically widespread compared to alligators,” explains Professor Paul Barrett, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum involved in the research. “Different crocodile subgroups have thrived and originated in various regions.”

उत्क्रांतीचा इतिहास आणि मगरींच्या वितरणाचा मागोवा घेण्याव्यतिरिक्त, संशोधनाने त्यांच्या अनोख्या वाढीच्या नमुन्यांचाही शोध घेतला. आधुनिक मगरींमध्ये आढळणारा मंद वाढीचा दर हा दुय्यम अनुकूलन असल्याचे आढळून आले जे त्यांच्या दूरच्या नातेवाईकांमध्ये अस्तित्वात नव्हते. करंट बायोलॉजीमध्ये वैशिष्ट्यीकृत या अभ्यासातून हे देखील उघड झाले आहे की मगरी आणि पक्षी, ज्यांचा जवळचा संबंध आहे, त्यांनी 220 दशलक्ष वर्षांपासून परस्परविरोधी शारीरिक धोरणे प्रदर्शित केली आहेत.

मगरींच्या समृद्ध आणि वैविध्यपूर्ण उत्क्रांती इतिहासामध्ये आकर्षक प्राणी समाविष्ट आहेत जे त्यांच्या आजच्या भागांपेक्षा लक्षणीय भिन्न आहेत. काही प्राचीन मगरी वनस्पती खाणाऱ्या होत्या, त्यांना सस्तन प्राण्यांसारखे गुंतागुंतीचे दात होते आणि बहुधा वेगवेगळी फळे, कंद आणि फर्न खातात. अतिरिक्त प्रजातींमध्ये समुद्री रूपांतर होते, जसे की पायांऐवजी फ्लिपर्स आणि सुव्यवस्थित शरीर. यावरून असे दिसून येते की मगरींनी त्यांच्या संपूर्ण इतिहासात अनेक पर्यावरणीय कोनाड्यांचा शोध लावला आहे.

By studying this diversity, researchers gain insight into the varied life histories of crocodiles. While large reptiles are often associated with slow growth, ancient crocodilians were actually fast-growing and active. The transition to slower growth occurred at a later stage in their evolution and is not solely attributed to their semi-aquatic lifestyle.

मगरींच्या मंद वाढीसाठी आणि उत्क्रांतीवादी बदलांच्या विशिष्ट ट्रिगर्सबद्दल अनेक प्रश्न शिल्लक असताना, हे संशोधन त्यांच्या आकर्षक इतिहासाची आणि त्यांनी कालांतराने विकसित केलेल्या उल्लेखनीय रूपांतरांची सखोल माहिती प्रदान करते.

नेहमी विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न (एफएक्यू)

1. आज मगरींच्या किती प्रजाती अस्तित्वात आहेत?

There are approximately 28 known living species of crocodilians found in tropical and sub-tropical regions around the world.

2. आधुनिक मगर प्रथम कोठे दिसले?

According to recent research, the larger group of modern crocodilians likely originated in Europe around 145 million years ago.

3. मगरी आणि मगर यांच्यात काय फरक आहे?

Crocodiles and alligators diverged from each other in North America. Crocodiles have the ability to tolerate saltwater, allowing them to spread globally, while alligators remain limited to freshwater habitats.

4. Are crocodiles and birds related?

मगरी आणि पक्षी उत्क्रांतीवादी चुलत भाऊ-बहिणीचे जवळचे नाते आहे. ते एक सामान्य पूर्वज सामायिक करतात आणि 220 दशलक्ष वर्षांहून अधिक काळ विरोधाभासी शारीरिक धोरणे प्रदर्शित करतात.

5. प्राचीन मगरींनी वनस्पती खाल्ल्या का?

Yes, some ancient crocodiles had herbivorous diets, possessing teeth similar to mammals and likely feeding on fruits, tubers, and ferns.

