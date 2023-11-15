वाहतूक सुरक्षा मंडळ UBC जवळ टगबोट बुडाल्याची चौकशी करते

Investigation into the recent sinking of the Green Hornet tugboat near the University of British Columbia (UBC) has entered a new phase, as investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) have arrived in Mill Bay to gather more information about the vessel. The tug, which went down off Point Grey on October 23rd, had issued a distress call before sinking.

While the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that the operator was alone on the vessel at the time of the incident, and luckily, no one else was injured. The University RCMP recovered a body on Tower Beach, and the Coast Guard located the sunken vessel in the surrounding area.

Factors that contributed to the sinking, as determined by the TSB, include exceptionally strong winds and turbulent water conditions. These adverse weather conditions are important considerations in understanding the incident. The TSB will investigate further to determine if any additional factors played a role in the incident.

Residents and authorities near UBC have been supportive and patient throughout this process, eagerly awaiting the results of the investigation. The TSB’s arrival in Mill Bay marks a significant step forward in uncovering the causes behind this tragic incident.

सतत विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न

Q: What is the Transportation Safety Board (TSB)?

A: The Transportation Safety Board is an independent agency that conducts investigations into transportation accidents and incidents in Canada.

Q: What is the role of the University RCMP and the Coast Guard in this investigation?

A: The University RCMP and the Coast Guard are assisting with the investigation by recovering the body and locating the sunken vessel, respectively.

Q: Are there any potential factors other than weather conditions being considered?

A: While weather conditions are believed to have played a significant role in the incident, the TSB will further investigate to determine if any additional factors contributed to the sinking.

Q: When can we expect more information about the investigation?

A: As the investigation is ongoing, the TSB will release updates as new information becomes available. Stay tuned for further developments.