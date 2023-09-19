आयर्लंड आणि उत्तर आयर्लंडमधील नेत्रदीपक उत्तरी दिवे पाहा

The northern lights, one of the most stunning natural displays in the world, can be seen in various locations across Ireland and Northern Ireland. While there are no guarantees of witnessing this magnificent light show, the upcoming equinox on September 23 can provide a better chance, according to David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine. The conditions in the Earth’s magnetic field and the tilt of the planet during this time increase the possibility of seeing the aurora.

The rural north coast of Northern Ireland is considered one of the best locations for observing the lights, as there are no town lights in the distance and the view overlooks the Atlantic ocean. Mayo, which also has a view of the ocean, is another good place to spot the northern lights. However, clear skies are essential for viewing from any location in the country.

The process of the aurora begins with solar flares on the sun, which release billions of tons of radiation into space. These atomic particles reach the Earth’s atmosphere after approximately two days and are pulled towards the North and South poles by the Earth’s magnetic field. As they collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they generate vibrant colors that characterize the northern lights.

The intensity of the lights depends on the activity of the particles, with a typical oval shape forming around the North Pole. In rare cases, when there is a major solar explosion, the ring expands and can reach as far south as Ireland. To increase the chances of viewing the aurora, it is crucial to be away from man-made lights. Living in a town or city may only provide a glimpse of major displays, while darker locations in the countryside offer a better view.

Astronomy Ireland runs an aurora alert service, providing daily updates on the sky conditions and the possibility of seeing the northern lights. It is important to note that the aurora can be seen at any time during the night, with durations ranging from a few hours to the entire night.

Although weather conditions in Ireland often present challenges, the next few years are promising for witnessing the northern lights, as the sun’s activity is set to peak in 2025. So, keep an eye on the sky and hope for clear nights to experience this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon.

स्रोत:

– Astronomy Ireland magazine