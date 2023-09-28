टाइमलॅप्स तारा प्रणालीची उत्क्रांती प्रकट करते

A new video compiled from 20 years of data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory has revealed the evolving nature of the Eta Carinae star system. This star system experienced a “Great Eruption” in 1838, and traces of this event can still be seen today. The timelapse video showcases the dynamic environment surrounding the system’s two stars.

The Chandra X-ray Observatory, which launched in 1999, has observed various cosmic phenomena at X-ray wavelengths, providing valuable insights into star formation and black holes. Eta Carinae, located about 7,500 light-years away from Earth, is part of the Carina constellation. The timelapse video includes frames taken in 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, and 2020, highlighting the two stars emitting high-energy X-rays, represented by blue light at the center of the structure. The surrounding orange bits are also from bright X-rays, originating from the nebulous gas cloud surrounding the stars.

Researchers have measured the expansion of the X-ray shell surrounding Eta Carinae and the gas clouds encompassing it. They concluded that the X-ray shell was most likely formed during the Great Eruption of the 1840s, when Eta Carinae ejected a significant amount of material. The ejection formed gas clouds known as the Homunculus nebula. The researchers also suggest that the faint X-ray shell, the Homunculus nebula itself, and the bright inner ring of Eta Carinae all come from eruptions from the star system.

The team of researchers proposed that the Great Eruption consisted of two separate explosions: an outburst of low-density gas emitting X-rays, followed by the ejection of dense gas forming the Homunculus nebula. They also speculate that the Great Eruption may have been caused by a stellar merger, suggesting that Eta Carinae was once a triple star system.

Future observations may provide further insights into the origin of the explosion. In the meantime, the timelapse video offers an exciting perspective on the dynamic nature of the cosmos. It allows viewers to see the changing environment of the Eta Carinae star system, which is usually observed in still, sterile images.

