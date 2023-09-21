नवीन अभ्यासाने विलुप्त तस्मानियन वाघापासून आरएनए काढला

In a groundbreaking experiment, scientists have successfully extracted Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) from the preserved skin and muscle of an extinct Tasmanian tiger, also known as a thylacine. This marks the first-ever recovery of RNA from an extinct species, opening up possibilities for studying the genetics and biology of extinct species.

RNA, similar to DNA, carries genetic information and plays a vital role in protein synthesis and regulating cell metabolism. By sequencing the RNA of the Tasmanian tiger, scientists can gain insights into the biology and metabolism regulation of these ancient creatures.

The remains of the Tasmanian tiger used in the study had been stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm. Researchers were surprised to find that RNA could survive for so long in conditions like room temperature. The remains were in a state of semi-mummification, with skin, muscles, and bones preserved while internal organs were lost.

The Tasmanian tiger was an apex predator that once roamed the Australian continent. Its population decline was primarily attributed to human activities, including the arrival of European colonizers in the 18th century. By the 1930s, the species became extinct, with the last-known Tasmanian tiger dying in a Tasmanian zoo in 1936.

While there are debates about the potential of recreating extinct species using gene editing, this study highlights the importance of further research on the biology of these extinct animals. Understanding the genetic makeup and functioning of extinct species can provide valuable insights into their ecology, evolution, and the factors that led to their extinction. Furthermore, the ability to extract and study RNA from extinct species could aid in decoding the causes of past pandemics and potentially contribute to efforts aimed at preserving endangered species.

स्त्रोत:

– Article: India Today