महाविस्फोटानंतर निर्माण झालेल्या दीर्घिका, अभ्यासात आढळून आले

This week, astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope made an interesting discovery about the formation of galaxies. The earliest galaxies in the universe appeared too bright, massive, and old to have formed so soon after the Big Bang, which posed a problem for the standard model of cosmology. However, a team of physicists at Northwestern University used computer simulations to model galaxy formation and found that in the model universe, stars formed in bursts. This bursty star formation resulted in light of much greater intensity than in modern galaxies like Andromeda. The burst of star formation is followed by supernovas, which release gas that falls back into the galaxy and drives a new cycle of star formation. This new understanding of galaxy formation could have implications for our understanding of the early universe.

AI Learns to Master the Arcade Game Street Fighter

Researchers at Singapore University of Technology and Design have trained an AI system to play the classic arcade game Street Fighter using reinforcement learning. Previous research has shown that reinforcement learning can be used to teach AI to beat skilled human players in games like Chess and Go. In Street Fighter, the AI system was provided with millions of initial movements and over time, it adjusted its strategy and character movement to defeat the preprogrammed opponents. The researchers believe that the results of this study could have applications in robotics, video game design, and autonomous driving.

Gender Bias in Chess Rankings

A study conducted by researchers at New York University found evidence of gender bias in the rankings of youth chess players. Parents and coaches were more likely to rank the highest potential of girl players lower than that of boy players. Additionally, coaches were more likely to believe that female players were more likely to quit the game due to lack of ability. These biases may contribute to the underrepresentation of women in chess; currently, only 13% of U.S. Chess Federation players are women. However, the study did not find biases in the resources coaches and parents are willing to invest in female versus male players.

The Challenges of Hippo Vegetarianism

Researchers at the University of Zurich have discovered that hippos face challenges in being efficient vegetarians due to the size and arrangement of their teeth. Hippos have large jaws and can open them to nearly 180 degrees, using their teeth as weapons. However, the size and arrangement of their teeth prevent them from grinding their jaws from side to side, making chewing vegetation difficult. This inefficiency at chewing may have contributed to their modern semi-aquatic lifestyle.