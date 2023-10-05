Scientists in the United States are excited to use the annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse in October as valuable practice for a total eclipse that will occur in the Americas next year. An annular eclipse happens when the moon is further away from Earth, causing it to appear slightly smaller than the sun in the sky. As a result, the moon cannot completely block the sun, creating a “ring of fire” for a few minutes when the moon passes in front of the sun.

Representatives from the National Science Foundation (NSF) have planned annular eclipse outreach events in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Boulder, Colorado. These events will involve partnerships with NASA, NOAA, the University of Colorado’s Fiske Planetarium, Albuquerque’s International Balloon Fiesta, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. The goal is to engage thousands of members of the public in these eclipse science projects.

The research team will be using the annular eclipse as an opportunity to prepare for the total solar eclipse that will cross the United States on April 8, 2024. The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Maui, Hawaii, the world’s largest solar telescope, will provide a high-resolution “unobstructed view of the sun while the eclipse is happening.” This will allow scientists to compare Inouye’s results with other telescopes and gain a clearer understanding of solar activity and its effects on Earth.

During the annular eclipse, scientists will be able to observe a very active corona, or the sun’s upper atmosphere, which is nearing its maximum of solar activity in its 11-year cycle. This is in contrast to the total solar eclipse of 2017, where the corona was less active. The NSF will also be monitoring the ionosphere, a layer of Earth’s atmosphere that interacts with electromagnetic radiation, to study its response to the temporary blockage of solar radiation.

The ham radio community will contribute to ionospheric studies by using their GPS receivers to track changes in the ionosphere during the eclipse. Additionally, scientists will be observing local weather to observe its response to the lack of solar radiation. In April 2024, scientists will even chase the total eclipse in aircraft to study the “low corona,” which refers to parts of the sun’s upper atmosphere that are not observable from space.

After April’s total solar eclipse, there will not be another visible in the United States until 2044. Therefore, scientists are making the most of these upcoming eclipses to gather valuable data and insights into solar activity.

स्रोत:

- नॅशनल सायन्स फाउंडेशन (NSF)

- Space.com