As our reliance on batteries grows, so does the need for better quality and sustainable solutions. Researchers from Edith Cowan University have developed a new zinc-air battery that is cheap, safe, and highly efficient. Zinc batteries were replaced by lithium-ion batteries in the 1990s, but now they are making a comeback due to their affordability and safety advantages.

Compared to lithium-ion batteries, zinc-air batteries can store more energy and are less prone to overheating and catching fire. Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Azhar, an ECU chemical engineer, explains that the new zinc-air batteries are rechargeable, in contrast to the old primary zinc batteries that were disposable. This new generation of batteries has the potential to revolutionize energy storage.

Australia is well-positioned to produce zinc-air batteries as the country is the world’s largest producer of both zinc and lithium. The team at ECU has been working on developing an efficient zinc-air battery that can compete with the energy storage capacity of lithium batteries.

While rechargeable batteries are more environmentally friendly, they are also more complex due to the additional chemical reactions involved. However, zinc-air batteries have the advantage of storing around 500 watt-hours per kilogram, nearly three times more than lithium-ion batteries and ten times greater than lead-acid batteries.

The ECU researchers improved the battery design by combining different chemical structures and layering them. The first structure, known as ZIF-67, is a conductive lattice that supplies electrons to oxygen. The outer layer, made of cobalt, nickel, iron, and oxygen, complements the first structure and allows the battery to efficiently supply 1.48 volts, equivalent to an AA or AAA battery.

Manufacturers can link multiple battery cells to provide higher voltage to power larger devices. Zinc-air batteries won’t replace lithium batteries entirely, but they can help ease the global demand for lithium, which is a finite resource.

The ECU researchers are now calling for industry collaboration to scale up production and make Australia a world leader in the production of zinc-air batteries, reducing reliance on finite resources and advancing sustainable energy storage solutions.

व्याख्या:

Zinc-air battery: A type of battery that uses zinc as the anode and oxygen from the air as the cathode to generate electrical energy.

Lithium-ion battery: A rechargeable battery that uses lithium ions to move between the cathode and anode during charge and discharge.

Lead-acid battery: A type of rechargeable battery that uses a chemical reaction between lead, lead dioxide, and sulfuric acid to generate electrical energy.

स्रोत:

