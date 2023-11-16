निरोगी पेशींचे संरक्षण: तीव्र मायलोइड ल्युकेमियाच्या उपचारात एक आशादायक धोरण

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a challenging disease to treat, with a five-year survival rate of only 65 to 70 percent. The lack of tumor-restricted antigens has limited the effectiveness of adoptive immunotherapies, making it difficult to distinguish between leukemic and healthy cells. However, a groundbreaking strategy has emerged that could address this problem and revolutionize the treatment of AML.

Researchers led by Dr. Pietro Genovese from the Gene Therapy Program at Boston Children’s Hospital have proposed a new approach involving bone marrow transplantation. The key idea is to engineer transplanted stem cells to be invisible to immunotherapy, thereby shielding healthy cells from toxicity. Three proteins crucial for leukemia cell survival—FLT3, CD123, and KIT—were selected as immunotherapy targets. Their corresponding genes were modified using base editing techniques, introducing slight alterations that prevented immunotherapies from identifying the stem cells. Importantly, the edited genes still retained their ability to produce red blood cells.

In a humanized mouse model of AML, the scientists demonstrated that their strategy enabled CAR T-cell therapy to effectively eliminate leukemia cells without harming healthy blood stem cells. This evidence showcases the promising efficacy and safety of this novel treatment approach.

But how would this strategy work in practice? Before bone marrow transplantation, base editing would be performed on the donor blood stem cells. Following engraftment into the patient’s bone marrow, immunotherapy targeting and eliminating leukemia cells would be administered.

This innovative approach offers hope in the fight against AML, which urgently needs new treatment options for both children and adults. By shielding healthy cells and preserving their functionality, this strategy provides a fresh perspective on cellular therapy as a potential solution for AML patients.

नेहमी विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न (एफएक्यू)

Q: What is AML?

AML stands for acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. It is characterized by the rapid proliferation of abnormal white blood cells.

प्रश्न: इम्युनोथेरपी म्हणजे काय?

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

Q: What are CAR T-cells?

CAR T-cells are a type of immune cell that has been genetically engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These receptors enable the T-cells to recognize and attack cancer cells more effectively.