आंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतराळ स्थानकाचा प्रभावशाली वेग उघड झाला

Did you know that the International Space Station (ISS) is not only a scientific marvel but also moves at an astonishing speed? While it may not be as fast as deep space probes or the Parker Solar Probe, the ISS zooms across the sky at an impressive pace of 28,000 kilometers per hour (17,500 miles per hour). This means that it completes a full rotation around the Earth every 90 minutes, witnessing a remarkable 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.

To grasp the true magnitude of the ISS’s velocity, it’s best to see it for yourself. Thanks to a captivating video created using Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, we can visualize the ISS zooming along the Earth’s surface. The video takes us on a simulated journey, showcasing the ISS flying just above the ground. As we watch the ISS soar over forests, mountains, and iconic cities like New York, we are reminded of the remarkable speed at which it travels. In mere seconds, it glides past breathtaking landscapes that would take hours to traverse on the ground.

While the ISS strays above the Earth’s surface, it is important to note that its mission is not everlasting. Eventually, the ISS will be decommissioned, and preparations are in place for its descent back to Earth. When the time comes, the ISS’s orbit will be gradually lowered, causing it to descend towards Earth. Its final resting place, known as Point Nemo, lies in the South Pacific Ocean Uninhabited Area. This location, the most remote point on Earth, will serve as the ISS’s farewell as it plunges beneath the ocean’s surface in 2031.

The International Space Station not only offers unparalleled scientific research opportunities but also serves as a reminder of humanity’s quest for exploration. Its incredible speed and eventual fate capture our collective imagination, urging us to continue pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and space exploration.

