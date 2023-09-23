NASA मिशनने अभ्यास आणि ग्रह संरक्षणासाठी लघुग्रहांचे नमुने पृथ्वीवर वितरीत केले

Scientists have long pondered the possibility that life on Earth originated from space rocks carrying the building blocks of life. Recent findings have reinforced this theory, as the first asteroid samples brought to Earth by Japanese probes contained uracil, a compound found in our DNA. However, the study of asteroids goes beyond the search for life’s origins, with a significant focus on planetary defense.

One such asteroid of interest is Bennu, a small object believed to be a fragment of a larger celestial body. Bennu, with a diameter of 500 meters, approaches Earth every six years and poses a potential collision threat. There is a small chance, estimated at 1 in 2,700, that it might collide with our planet in 2182, resulting in catastrophic consequences.

To gather valuable insights into Bennu’s composition and potential ways to alter its trajectory, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016. After reaching Bennu in 2018, the spacecraft used its vacuum stick to collect samples of asteroid dust and pebbles three years ago.

Now, NASA is preparing to bring these precious samples back to Earth. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will swing by Earth and release a capsule containing approximately 250 grams of asteroid material, making it the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule will deploy a parachute and land in the Utah desert in the United States on September 24.

Once verified for safety, the sample will be transported to a temporary clean lab at a range. From there, the sealed container carrying the sample rubble will be flown to Houston on Monday morning for further analysis.

NASA’s planetary defense efforts continue with the upcoming Psyche mission, slated to launch in early October. This mission will target another asteroid also named Psyche.

By studying asteroids like Bennu and developing strategies to divert their paths, scientists aim to enhance our understanding of the composition and behavior of these celestial bodies. This knowledge will aid in safeguarding our planet against potential catastrophic impacts.

