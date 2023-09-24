NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft has successfully brought back asteroid samples from deep space, marking a major milestone in space exploration. The small sample capsule was released from the spacecraft during a flyby of Earth and parachuted into a remote expanse of military land in Utah. The capsule is estimated to hold at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid known as Bennu. Japan is the only other country to have successfully returned asteroid samples.

These samples represent the largest haul from beyond the moon and are believed to contain preserved building blocks from the early solar system, providing valuable insights into the formation of Earth and life. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft, which embarked on a $1 billion mission in 2016, reached Bennu in 2018 and collected the samples using a long stick vacuum in 2020. Throughout its journey, the spacecraft logged 6.2 billion kilometers.

NASA’s recovery effort in Utah involved helicopters and a temporary clean room at the Defense Department’s Utah Test and Training Range. The samples will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for further analysis. The opening of the sample container will determine the exact amount of material collected.

Engineers estimate that the canister holds approximately 250 grams of material from Bennu, with a margin of error of 100 grams. This surpasses the mission’s minimum requirement. Precise measurements will be obtained in the coming weeks. NASA plans to showcase the samples to the public in October.

Bennu, which is currently orbiting the sun at a distance of 81 million kilometers from Earth, is approximately half a kilometer across and is believed to be a fragment of a larger asteroid. These samples will provide crucial data for future asteroid-deflection efforts, as Bennu is projected to come close to Earth in 2182.

This successful mission marks NASA’s third sample return from a deep-space robotic mission and sets the stage for future exploration endeavors, including the mission to return samples from Mars by the Perseverance rover.

