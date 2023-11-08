NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, continues to achieve remarkable milestones, surpassing the expectations of the mission team. Since its historic first flight on the Martian surface in April 2021, where it became the first aircraft to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet, Ingenuity has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small drone-like machine.

In the past month alone, the 4-pound, 19-inch-tall helicopter has set three new records. It reached a new altitude record of 79 feet (24 meters) above the red planet’s surface, and it also achieved a record speed of 22.4 mph (10 meters per second) during its 62nd flight, exceeding its previous speed record of 17.9 mph (8 m/s).

Now, in another groundbreaking achievement, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has announced that Ingenuity successfully completed back-to-back flights on consecutive days. The 65th and 66th flights took place on November 2 and 3, with JPL confirming their success on Tuesday.

During these flights, Ingenuity covered a short distance of just 23 feet (7 meters) in the first flight, followed by a repositioning exercise that moved it only a couple of feet. This repositioning was necessary to prepare for a two-week communications shutdown with JPL due to a phenomenon called solar conjunction. Solar conjunction occurs when the orbits of Earth and Mars position the two planets on opposite sides of the sun, resulting in a temporary communication blockage. This event happens approximately once every couple of years.

Despite the communication shutdown, Ingenuity and its companion rover, Perseverance, will resume their respective tasks once communications are restored later this month. Perseverance will continue exploring the Martian surface in search of evidence of ancient microbial life, while Ingenuity’s aerial imagery will assist in planning routes for the rover across challenging terrain. The data collected by Ingenuity will also contribute to the development of more advanced versions of the helicopter for future missions.

नेहमी विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न:

Q: What records has Ingenuity set recently?

A: Ingenuity recently set a new altitude record of 79 feet and achieved a record speed of 22.4 mph during its 62nd flight.

Q: What is solar conjunction?

A: Solar conjunction is a phenomenon that occurs when the orbits of Earth and Mars place the two planets on opposite sides of the sun, resulting in a temporary communication blockage.

Q: What will Ingenuity and Perseverance do during the communications shutdown?

A: During the communications shutdown, Ingenuity will have a two-week rest period, while Perseverance will continue its exploration of the Martian surface.

Q: How will Ingenuity’s data help future missions?

A: The data collected by Ingenuity will assist engineers in designing more advanced versions of the helicopter for future missions on Mars.