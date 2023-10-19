NASA कडून नवीन प्रतिमा उत्तर अमेरिकेत कंकणाकृती सूर्यग्रहण दर्शवते

A recent image released by NASA showcases the incredible moment when millions of Americans witnessed an annular solar eclipse on October 14th. The image, captured by NASA’s EPIC imager aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory, shows the Earth darkened as the moon passes in front of the sun.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon’s shadow crosses the Earth, creating a “ring of fire” effect for those in the right place at the right time. This particular eclipse was significant because it crossed the United States, something that hasn’t happened since 2012.

The image was taken from a point about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, between the sun and our planet. This perspective makes the moon appear smaller in the sky than it actually is. The eclipse path started in Oregon and moved southeast, with visibility in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona.

The full eclipse shadow occurred at 11:58 a.m. Central Daylight Time and could only be seen by those using proper eyewear. It is important to protect your eyes when viewing a solar eclipse to avoid damage.

While the next scheduled annular eclipse in the U.S. is set for June 21, 2039, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. Keep an eye out for these astounding celestial events!

