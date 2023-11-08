NASA ने Aurora Tracking मध्ये क्रांती आणण्यासाठी Aurorasaurus Initiative लाँच केले

NASA recently shared an awe-inspiring photograph of the northern lights taken from the International Space Station (ISS) on Instagram. The caption accompanying the breathtaking image explained that the photo was captured 418 kilometers above Utah. This captivating phenomenon, known as auroras or northern lights, is caused by magnetic storms triggered by solar activity, such as solar flares or coronal mass ejections.

The Instagram post quickly garnered nearly 250,000 likes and numerous admirers expressed their admiration for the beauty of the northern lights in the comments section. The post cleverly began with the phrase “cloudy with a chance of glow,” alluding to a popular movie title.

However, the excitement doesn’t stop with the photograph. NASA’s caption also introduced a groundbreaking initiative called Aurorasaurus, which allows people around the world to actively participate in tracking and providing valuable data on the northern lights. Aurorasaurus is the first-ever citizen science initiative dedicated solely to tracking auroras.

Through this initiative, people can report aurora sightings by logging into the Aurorasaurus website and verifying their observations. This crowdsourced approach has already yielded significant insights. Scientists have discovered that social media platforms play a crucial role in detecting space weather events in real-time. Additionally, they have learned that the northern lights are visible further south than previously predicted, thanks to citizen-submitted reports.

By incorporating these citizen reports into space weather models, researchers have been able to improve the accuracy of aurora predictions. This collaborative effort between scientists and the general public has revolutionized our understanding of these captivating natural phenomena.

सामान्य प्रश्नः

