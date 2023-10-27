अराजक मायक्रोकॉम्ब तंत्रज्ञानातील प्रगती यादृच्छिक बिट जनरेशनमध्ये क्रांती आणते

Advanced nanophotonic technology has paved the way for revolutionary developments in the field of optical frequency combs. Optical frequency combs, initially recognized by Nobel laureates Theodor W. Hänsch and John L. Hall, are instrumental in modern physics research and various applications. Among the different dynamic states of optical frequency combs, the chaotic comb stands out due to its high nonlinearity.

Recently, a team of researchers led by Prof. Jiagui Wu at Southwest University (SWU) in China delved into this fascinating realm of chaotic microcombs. Chaotic microcombs are microresonators that generate a multitude of chaotic channels, with each comb tooth serving as a source of entropy for physical random bit (PRB) generation. The potential of these microcombs in overcoming the limitations of time and frequency congestion barriers led to the proposal of a new type of lidar.

The study, titled “Massive and parallel 10 Tbit/s physical random bit generation with chaotic microcomb,” was published in the journal Frontiers of Optoelectronics. The researchers employed a compact and scalable Si3N4 microresonator to generate chip-scale microcombs. By utilizing a wavelength division multiplexer, they could simultaneously produce hundreds of chaotic comb teeth, all of which worked together as entropy sources for generating massive amounts of random numbers.

The generated randomness was put to the test and verified using NIST statistical testing. The results showcased the potential of this technology, offering chip solutions with the ability to generate petabits per second (Pbits/s) of physical random bits. Notably, this breakthrough holds promise for significantly improving the speed and efficiency of random number generation.

नेहमी विचारले जाणारे प्रश्न:

Q: What are optical frequency combs?

A: Optical frequency combs are tools utilized in modern physics research and applications. They were first recognized by Nobel laureates Theodor W. Hänsch and John L. Hall for their foundational work in the field.

Q: What is a chaotic comb?

A: In a chaotic comb, each comb tooth exhibits a chaotic dynamic oscillation, making it suitable for physical random bit generation.

Q: How are chaotic microcombs used in random bit generation?

A: Chaotic microcombs consist of hundreds of chaotic channels, with each comb tooth acting as an entropy source for physical random bit generation.

Q: How fast can random bit generation reach with chaotic microcombs?

A: Chaotic microcombs have the potential to achieve rates of petabits per second (Pbits/s) in random bit generation.

प्रश्न: या संशोधनाचे महत्त्व काय आहे?

A: The research demonstrates the feasibility of chip-scale microcombs for generating massive amounts of physical random bits, offering potential solutions with low cost and high parallelism.